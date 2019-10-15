MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Slams "Do Or Die" Haters Citing "Cringe-Worthy Lyrics" - "Know Your Fucking Musical History"

Machine Head recently released their new single, "Do Or Die", which has received some backlash from the fans. Frontman / founder Robb Flynn has responded to the haters via social media. His message reads as follows:

"To all the bitchass internet troll motherfuckers who keep whining and menstruating about how 'Do Or Die' has lyrics from the band Dope. Here's a little fucking reminder for your moronic nu-metal-brain's, since 1993 in our song 'Fuck It All' I’ve been saying 'c'mon motherfucker c'mon' in the middle break down. Here's video of me in 1995 saying it at Dynamo!

It was a good seven years before Dope's 2001’s 'Die MF Die' came out you fuckin sausage gobblers!

DUH!!

Not to mention that any fucking band on the planet saying '______ motherfucker ______' in any combination (and that goes for Coal Chamber, Five Finger Death Punch, Dope, and yes, Machine Head) are all jacking it from 1984's hip hop classic 'The Roof Is On Fire' by Rock Master Scott & The Dynamic Three. Know your fucking musical history, fuckboi's!!

And if I hear one more fucking internet twathole moaning about 'cringe worthy lyrics' while they sit in front of their computers stroking their little fucking boners to the lyrical genius of fucking Babymetal, eat a bowl of cock! Because the second the Pantera's 'Walk' comes on, with such lyrical Edgar Allan Poe-esque masterpiece is like 'Run your mouth when I'm not around it's easy to achieve' and 'Walk on home boy' Or Lamb of God's 'This is a motherfucking invitation' these same fucking brain-donors run right out to the dance floor and start headbanging! And rightly so!!

P.S. Who the fuck listens to Dope!!??"

"Do Or Die" was produced by Robb Flynn and Zack Ohren (Fallujah, All Shall Perish) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA. Mixed by Russ Russell (At The Gates, Napalm Death) at Parlour Studios, UK. Mastering was handled by Gene Grimaldi (The Blackening) at Oasis Mastering, Burbank, CA. The video was directed by Marius Milinski.