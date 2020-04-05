MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Talks Band's Longevity - "The Dedication Of The Head Cases... It'll Straight Up Bring Me To Tears Sometimes"

Machine Head frontman / founder Robb Flynn recently guested on The Robbcast Podcast and discussed the band's longevity, as well as the numerous line-up changes along the way. Check out the interview below. It begins following a one minute Anchor ad.

Flynn: "The reason that I continue on, I guess, is I fucking love what I do. I love playing music. Music is such an important part of my life, and has been, from my earliest memories. The shows that Machine Head has and the fanbase that we have and the dedication of the Head Cases is fucking... it'll straight up bring me to tears sometimes. It's so passionate about the music we make and the band and what we stand for. If there's only three hundred of 'em, or there's three thousand of 'em, motherfucker, I'm gonna go out there and fucking give a thousand percent and kill it every night, because that's the shit that makes us feel alive. They make me feel alive; I make them feel alive. It's this crazy circle of energy and power and communion, and that's what it's about for me."

Machine Head teamed up with Direct Relief to help buy N95 masks and medical supplies for healthcare workers as they continue to treat patients with COVID-95. 100% of the sales of Machine Head’s Lion Crest Tour Tees, standard Lion Crest Tees, Burn My Eyes Tour Tees, and Ladies Tour Tees went to Direct Relief; thus far $7500 has been raised. There's only a few hours left in this week-long fundraiser. Purchase the Machine Head merch here.

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.