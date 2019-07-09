MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN To Perform With RUSTY CHAINS At Third Annual Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL Show

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn will be performing with Rusty Chains at the Third Annual Tribute To Chris Cornell show, taking place next Friday, July 19 at Verdi Club in San Francisco. The event falls on Flynn's birthday, "so come down and have a raucous good time!"

In addition to popular Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave songs, Rusty Chains will be performing the Soundgarden classic, Badmotorfinger, in it’s entirety.

An event description: "Rusty Chains and Lommori Productions present The Third Annual Bay Area Tribute To Chris Cornell. 100% of the proceeds to benefit San Francisco Suicide Prevention. Rusty Chains will be playing Soundgarden's Badmotorfinger in its entirety! And that is just the first set. The second set of the evening will be a mix of many songs from Chris's career and influences. Everything from Mother Love Bone, Temple Of The Dog to Soundgarden and Audioslave. The all-female Nirvana tribute band, In Uterus, will also be performing all your favorite Nirvana hits as well as a killer set by Bay Area singer/songwriter Matthew Hansen! We will have a Rock Memorabilia Raffle, special merchandise, lots of special guest musicians and much much more this year!"