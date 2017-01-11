MACHINE HEAD Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL Featured In Jackson Speed Round; Video

Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel puts his "shred" skills to the test in this latest round of Jackson Speed Round.

Any bets on the one celebrity he would freak out to meet? Or what his guilty pleasure album might be? Find out below:

Late last year, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn revealed he has written a new folk song, entitled “Bastards”. Check out a rehearsal video below.

“Bastards” lyrics:

Yesterday I told my sons "sometimes the bad guys win"

And that it made me scared about the world that we live in

But I had to reassure them that it wouldn’t be for long

Sons we have to be ourselves

We have to be strong

I said “sons you are the future, so let this be a lesson”

There may come a day you have to fight off their aggression

Cause fear and hatred won today, the darkness ate the light

But both you look in my eyes, “it’ll be all right”

In every step you take,

I'm with you all the way,

Cause I would die for you

And do what’s right for you

In hopes that when I’m gone

You’ll carry on these words I wrote for you

Til then…

I’ll sing

Stand your ground

Don’t let the bastards grind you down

Be bold, be strange

Don’t let their fears make you afraid

There’s hope, they’ll change

Today I looked out to the world, thought "what a bloody mess!”

They stripped our morals from us, put 'em under house arrest

"Liberty" and "country" are the words they need to speak

A little “god” a little “freedom”, if we don’t agree we're weak

And every politician stood there idle and so smug

Empowering the racists and 2nd Amendment thugs

Wall St and the billionaires, thinking they’re so smart

Saying “vote with your wallets, instead of with your hearts!”

But we wont go away!

You won’t forget our name!

The p***y generation, the PC and the brave

The protesters that slink along the streets of misery

And so…

I’ll sing

Stand your ground

Don’t let the bastards grind you down

Be bold, be strange

Don’t let their fears make you afraid

There’s hope, they’ll change

No, no, no, no, no

So give us all your fa***ts, all your ni***rs and your s***ks

Give us all your mu***ms, the so-called ter****sts

We welcome them with open arms, put ‘em in our mix

We’re better off together, embrace our difference

Remember there is love!

Our words can stop their guns

Forget the rednecks

Living in the past

Were never going back now, we've reached critical mass

And so…

I’ll sing

Stand my ground

Won’t let the bastards grind me down

I’m bold, I’m strange

Won’t let their fears make me afraid

There’s hope, they’ll change