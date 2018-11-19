MACHINE HEAD Guitarists ROBB FLYNN And PHIL DEMMEL Have Guitars Optimized At Sweetwater; Video

November 19, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal riff notes machine head

On their way through Fort Wayne for their latest tour, Machine Head visited Sweetwater to check out their facilities. After learning that they have an in-house guitar repair shop, guitarists Robb Flynn and Phil Demmel dropped off their guitars to be optimized by Sweetwater Guitar Techs Doug Mantock and Keith Coy.

See what they did in this video, then click the link below to learn more about the Sweetwater Guitar Repair Shop.

Learn more about the Sweetwater Guitar Repair Shop here.



