MACHINE HEAD Introduce New Drummer Matt Alston In Jam Room Video Footage
September 28, 2019, 26 minutes ago
Machine Head have posted new video footage of Robb Flynn and new drummer Matt Alston hanging out in the jam room and working on "Clenching", "Catharsis" and "Imperium". “Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Matt Alston to Machine Head.”
Machine head have announced the second European leg of their 25 Year Anniversary tour for the band’s classic debut, Burn My Eyes.
The second and massive round of tour dates kick off in Spain on April 19 in Zaragoza, and continue across Portugal, Eastern Europe, Russia, Scandinavia, wrapping in Birmingham and London at the legendary Alexandra Palace on June 5 and 6.
Building on their wildly popular 'Evening With…’ format, these not-to-be-missed shows will be a three-hour musical extravaganza, comprised of two parts:
Part I will feature a battery of Machine Head’s modern classics, such as "Imperium", "Halo", "Ten Ton Hammer", and "The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears", featuring frontman/guitarist Robb Flynn, bassist Jared MacEachern new drummer Matt Alston and a soon-to-be-announced guitarist.
Part II will feature the Bay Area titan’s classic debut album, Burn My Eyes played in its entirety for the first time ever. And if somehow this historical event could not be monumental enough, taking the stage for this part of the set will be Burn My Eyes-era alumni and Machine Head’s original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist, Logan Mader.
Band founder and visionary, Robb Flynn states: “While we all expected the first round of dates to do well, no one could have predicted the frankly mind-boggling attendance numbers with Paris selling out in 1 hour and London selling out in 8 hours! We want everyone to have the opportunity to take part in this very special, once-in-a-lifetime-event, and as promised, we are bringing this around the globe well into Dec 2020. So stoked to bring this event to so many territories that we can't always get to, and ending at Alexandra Palace will, be monu-MENTAL!"
Jared MacEachern is equally looking forward to the run, saying “Lemme just say, you head cases are in for a massively heavy treat! These BME songs are sounding CRUSHING, and the vibe is great. OG head cases are gonna feel it's like the first time, and all you other cats are gonna see where it all began!”
Logan Mader adds, “Really looking forward to this tour and hitting all the markets we will miss on the first run. It’s gonna be amazing! I’ve never been to Greece or Russia and now I’ll have the chance to visit both!!”
Chris Kontos echoes the sentiment, stating, “This is going to be amazing!!! Playing lots of countries I have never played before and some of my favorite places too. I'm very excited about going to Greece being GREEK!!! Playing Russia I'm sure will be quite the adventure. Looking forward to rocking this out!!!!”
Dates:
April
19 - Zaragoza, Spain - Teatro De Las Esquinas
21 - Santiago De Compostela, Spain - Capitol
23 - Oporto, Portugal - Coliseu De Porto
24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu De Lisboa
25 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
27 - Malaga, Paris 15
28 - Murcia Spain - Gamma
29 - Valencia, Spain - Republicca
May
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
2 Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
5 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Mhp Arena
6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
8 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery
12 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
13 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall
15 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Fix Factory Of Sound
16 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus Academy
20 - Kiev, Ukraine - Stereoplaza
22 - Moscow, Russia - 1930 Moscow
23 - St Petersburg, Russia - A2
25 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus
28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Arenan
29 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
30 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
June
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoliredenburg
3 - Lille, France - Aeronef
5 - London, Enland - Alexandra Palace
6 - Birmingham, England - Academy
Previously announced tour dates are listed below.
October
5 - Freiburg, Germany - Sick Arena Musikclub
7 - Tilburg, Holland - 013
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
11 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
12 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
14 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhr Congress
15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
16 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
18 - Gdansk, Poland - B90
19 - Warsaw, Poland - Progressja
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Baba Negra
22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
23 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant
25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
26 - Italy, PADOVA Hall
27 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Lux Expo
29 - Paris, France - Le Trianon
31 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
November
2 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton
4 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse
5 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy
7 - Belfast, Ireland - Telegraph Building
8 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre