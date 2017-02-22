MACHINE HEAD Jam LED ZEPPELIN At Animal Rescue Foundation Fundraiser; Video
February 22, 2017, 11 minutes ago
Back in January, Machine Head fronman Robb Flynn’s friend Tony La Russa asked him to perform alongside drum icons Horacio Hernandez, Mike Mangini, and Karl Perazzo at Tony's Animal Rescue Foundation fundraiser. Robb brought along bandmates Phil Demmel and Jared MacEachern along for some Led Zeppelin jams and drum solos.
Demmel put his "shred" skills to the test in a round of Jackson Speed Round.
Any bets on the one celebrity he would freak out to meet? Or what his guilty pleasure album might be? Find out below:
Late last year, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn revealed he has written a new folk song, entitled “Bastards”. Check out a rehearsal video below.
“Bastards” lyrics:
Yesterday I told my sons "sometimes the bad guys win"
And that it made me scared about the world that we live in
But I had to reassure them that it wouldn’t be for long
Sons we have to be ourselves
We have to be strong
I said “sons you are the future, so let this be a lesson”
There may come a day you have to fight off their aggression
Cause fear and hatred won today, the darkness ate the light
But both you look in my eyes, “it’ll be all right”
In every step you take,
I'm with you all the way,
Cause I would die for you
And do what’s right for you
In hopes that when I’m gone
You’ll carry on these words I wrote for you
Til then…
I’ll sing
Stand your ground
Don’t let the bastards grind you down
Be bold, be strange
Don’t let their fears make you afraid
There’s hope, they’ll change
Today I looked out to the world, thought "what a bloody mess!”
They stripped our morals from us, put 'em under house arrest
"Liberty" and "country" are the words they need to speak
A little “god” a little “freedom”, if we don’t agree we're weak
And every politician stood there idle and so smug
Empowering the racists and 2nd Amendment thugs
Wall St and the billionaires, thinking they’re so smart
Saying “vote with your wallets, instead of with your hearts!”
But we wont go away!
You won’t forget our name!
The p***y generation, the PC and the brave
The protesters that slink along the streets of misery
And so…
I’ll sing
Stand your ground
Don’t let the bastards grind you down
Be bold, be strange
Don’t let their fears make you afraid
There’s hope, they’ll change
No, no, no, no, no
So give us all your fa***ts, all your ni***rs and your s***ks
Give us all your mu***ms, the so-called ter****sts
We welcome them with open arms, put ‘em in our mix
We’re better off together, embrace our difference
Remember there is love!
Our words can stop their guns
Forget the rednecks
Living in the past
Were never going back now, we've reached critical mass
And so…
I’ll sing
Stand my ground
Won’t let the bastards grind me down
I’m bold, I’m strange
Won’t let their fears make me afraid
There’s hope, they’ll change