MACHINE HEAD Launch New Video Trailer For Upcoming Catharsis Album

In this new trailer for the upcoming Catharsis album, Machine Head vocalist and guitarist Robb Flynn discusses the importance of craftsmanship when producing physical formats:

The CD/DVD digipak edition of Machine Head's new album Catharsis (out January 26th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment), features a full, 21-song live concert filmed at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco in 2015. Watch the punishing live video for "Ten Ton Hammer", a set list staple that lives on 1997's classic The More Things Change... album and culled from the digipak edition, below:

Catharsis was produced by Robb Flynn and recorded, mixed, and co-produced by Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA. Mastering was handled by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, New York, NY. Cover photography was created by Seanen Middleton.

To pre-order Catharsis and view the various formats and bundles available, visit this location

Catharsis tracklisting:

"Volatile"

"Catharsis"

"Beyond The Pale"

"California Bleeding"

"Triple Beam "

"Kaleidoscope"

"Bastards"

"Hope Begets Hope"

"Screaming At The Sun"

"Behind A Mask"

"Heavy Lies The Crown"

"Psychotic"

"Grind You Down"

"Razorblade Smile"

"Eulogy"

"Catharsis" video:

"Catharsis" behind the scenes video:

"Beyond The Pale":

Catharsis special edition bonus DVD tracklisting (filmed live at The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2015):

"Imperium"

"Beautiful Mourning"

"Now We Die"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Locust"

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"This Is The End"

"Beneath The Silt"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"Darkness Within"

"Bulldozer"

"Killers & Kings"

"Davidian"

"Descend The Shades Of Night"

"Now I Lay Thee Down"

"Take My Scars"

"Aesthetics Of Hate"

"Game Over"

"Old"

"Halo"

Bloodstone & Diamonds World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Live CD for box set):

"Clenching The Fists Of Dissent"

"Take Me Through The Fire"

"Now We Die"

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Locust"

"Desire To Fire"

"Killers & Kings"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"Crashing Around You"

"Darkness Within"

"Imperium"

"Block"

Bloodstone & Diamonds World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Vinyl for box set):

Side One:

"Clenching The Fists Of Dissent"

"Take Me Through The Fire"

"Now We Die"



Side Two:

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Locust"



Side Three:

"Desire To Fire"

"Killers & Kings"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"Crashing Around You"



Side Four:

"Darkness Within"

"Imperium"

"Block"

Machine Head are set to embark on the UK leg of dates of their world tour in support of Catharsis. All confirmed dates listed below.

January

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Moneky Live!

31 - Houston,TX - HOB

February

2 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

3 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl MH

5 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

6 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

9 - New York, NY - Playstation

10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH

14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

21 - Madison, WI - Majestic

22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH

24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops

27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

5 - Portland, OR - Roseland

6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

May

13 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall

14 - Cardiff, UK - University

15 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

18 - London, UK - Roundhouse

19 - London, UK - Roundhouse

21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

22 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

25 - Manchester, UK - Academy

(Photo - Albert Tatlock)