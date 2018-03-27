MACHINE HEAD Live At Le Bataclan - Highlights Video Streaming

Machine Head performed at Le Bataclan in Paris, France on March 24th. The venue was the site of the November 2015 terror attack during an Eagles Of Death Metal concert, which left 90 people dead. Machine Head has posted this video showing highlights from their show.

Machine Head perform tonight, Tuesday, March 27th, at Rocher de Palmer in Bordeaux, France. Find the band's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Albert Tatlock)