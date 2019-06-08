MACHINE HEAD - Live From The Jam Room; 30+ Minute Video Clip Posted

Following is an update from Machine Head, complete with video:

"Live rehearsing the Burn My Eyes songs! Hilarity ensues..."

Machine Head, have announced that their Burn My Eyes 25th anniversary tour is heading to the Hollywood Palladium on December 20. The crushing night will feature singer and guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern joined by original BME alulmni Chris Kontos and Logan Mader. Don't miss your chance to witness this memorable night.

Building on their wildly popular ‘An Evening With…’ format, these not-to-be-missed shows will be a three-hour musical extravaganza, comprised of two parts:

Part I - will feature a battery of Machine Head’s modern classics, such as Imperium, Halo, and, The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears



Part II - will feature the Bay Area band’s classic debut album, Burn My Eyes played in its entirety for the first time ever.

Recently, the band sat down and re-visited and discussed the album for the first time in over two decades. This often hilarious conversation sees them trying to remember where they wrote the songs on their debut album, discussing how they got together back in 1992, and the time they set off the smoke alarms in the Fantasy recording studio from smoking so much weed.