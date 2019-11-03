MACHINE HEAD - London Show Grinds To A Halt After A Fan Throws Beer On Soundboard; Band Finishes Set With "Compromised" Sound
November 3, 2019, an hour ago
During Machine Head's November 2nd at the Academy Brixton in London, England, a so-called fan took out the band's soundboard during "Death Church", crippling it and forcing the crew to scramble to find a solution. The band has posted an overview of the situation via Instagram, which can be read below. Video of the stalled show is also available.
LONDON!! Last night was tough. First off: We want to thank every single person who attended last nights incredible show. Selling out Brixton Academy in 8 hours, was quite frankly mind-blowing! It was unfortunate that some asshole had to throw a full 32 ounce beer on our soundboard, and completely take it out of commission during the Burn My Eyes set. Your patience and respect to us, and each other, during the whole 20 minute debacle was admirable, and we can't thank you enough.⠀ ⠀ It did however compromise the rest of the show, and for that we are incredibly sorry. You deserved better than that, and due to consequences beyond our control, we could not deliver that.⠀ ⠀ Our awesome crew, and specifically our bad ass soundman Steve Lagudi, scrambled to reroute everything over to our monitor board, and as you all know, after a 20 minute break, we were miraculously able to finish the show. Had he not been so quick on his feet about what to do, the show likely could never have finished.⠀ ⠀ Please give Steve a GIGANTIC thank you in the comments below for saving the fucking day!⠀ ⠀ We are also incredibly thankful to Andy Coppings crew at the O2 Academy for stepping up big time. Josh Rosen the general manager of the Brixton was fucking incredible, he let us play a half an hour over the EXTREMELY strict curfew, and all of the venue security volunteered their time to allow us to finish the show, out of respect for the band, and our long 25 year history with the Brixton.⠀ ⠀ It was beyond humbling.⠀ ⠀ Please give Josh and his crew a MASSIVE thank you in the comments below for helping save the fucking show last night!⠀ ⠀ We do understand the venue sound was completely compromised for the remainder of the set, and again that is very, very disappointing to us⠀ ⠀ And while we were able to pull it all together at the end, we really feel like we need to do something special to make it up to the people who attended. ⠀ ⠀ London deserves better than that. ⠀ ⠀ We are so grateful for everyone who came out last night to celebrate this amazing moment in Machine Head history. It was a stark and vivid reminder of why you are some of the greatest Head Cases on the entire planet!
Machine Head recently checked in with the following:
"We live streamed our entire 3 hour and 25 minute Warsaw, Poland show last week on Facebook, now available on our YT channel. Grab a beer, fire up a joint, and watch!!"