MACHINE HEAD - London Show Grinds To A Halt After A Fan Throws Beer On Soundboard; Band Finishes Set With "Compromised" Sound

During Machine Head's November 2nd at the Academy Brixton in London, England, a so-called fan took out the band's soundboard during "Death Church", crippling it and forcing the crew to scramble to find a solution. The band has posted an overview of the situation via Instagram, which can be read below. Video of the stalled show is also available.

Machine Head recently checked in with the following:

"We live streamed our entire 3 hour and 25 minute Warsaw, Poland show last week on Facebook, now available on our YT channel. Grab a beer, fire up a joint, and watch!!"