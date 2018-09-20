MACHINE HEAD - North American Freaks & Zeroes Tour Trailer
September 20, 2018, an hour ago
In just two weeks, Machine Head will embark on leg two of their North American Freaks & Zeroes tour. "Join us for another round of an 'Evening With' - 2 1/2 to 3 hours each night with no opening bands," says frontman Robb Flynn. Tickets and VIP Packs available at this location.
Machine Head has just uploaded the following video preview of their impending 36-city trek:
Dates:
October
4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
6 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
9 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis
12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick
13 - Minot, ND - The Original
15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
17 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
19 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
27 - Columbus, OH - Newport
29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
31 - Huntington, NY - Paramount
November
2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland
3 - Richmond, VA - National
4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
7 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10 - Nashville, KY - Exit In
11 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
17 - Austin, TX - Emos
18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
20 - Tuscon, AZ - Club X
21 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst