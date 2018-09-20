MACHINE HEAD - North American Freaks & Zeroes Tour Trailer

In just two weeks, Machine Head will embark on leg two of their North American Freaks & Zeroes tour. "Join us for another round of an 'Evening With' - 2 1/2 to 3 hours each night with no opening bands," says frontman Robb Flynn. Tickets and VIP Packs available at this location.

Machine Head has just uploaded the following video preview of their impending 36-city trek:

Dates:

October

4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

6 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

9 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis

12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick

13 - Minot, ND - The Original

15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

17 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

19 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

27 - Columbus, OH - Newport

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

31 - Huntington, NY - Paramount

November

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland

3 - Richmond, VA - National

4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

7 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10 - Nashville, KY - Exit In

11 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Emos

18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

20 - Tuscon, AZ - Club X

21 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst