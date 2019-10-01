MACHINE HEAD Officially Announce New Lineup Including DECAPITATED Guitarist

Head Cases, please welcome Vogg Kiełtyka and Matt Alston to the Machine Head family. Machine Head are proud to announce the two new full-time members who will be performing the first set of the upcoming 3-hour Evening With / Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary tour, with the 2nd set to be performed by original BME-alumni Chris Kontos and Logan Mader.

Band visionary and mastermind Robb Flynn states, "It is an honour to perform alongside Matt and Vogg, these two are straight up "elite-level" players, and fucking BEASTS on-stage, I cannot wait for the Head Cases of the world get crushed by the heaviness that they will bring! Let's do this!"

New guitarist Vogg Kiełtyka (Decapitated) adds: "It’s a huge honour to be able to play at the same stage with the mighty Machine Head. I grew up on their music and when I heard I will join them on this tour, I was literally STOKED! As a thirteen years old I was learning songs from Burn My Eyes which is still one of my favourite albums EVER, that album had also a big influence on my playing and my guitar skills."

He continues,"Machine Head is not just a band, it’s an institution who has still a big influence on how all metal scene looks like, so for me as a musician and also a metal fan it’s something special to be able to be a small part of it. That will be definitely a huge lesson and experience for me to be a part of such a professional team. Adventure begins, I cannot wait!"

Vogg will continue to perform double-duty with his band Decapitated adding: "To all Decapitated fans: I will see with you also during Decapitated shows in 2020. We do plan also to compose new music for next Decapitated album so keep an eye on more news!"

New drummer Matt Alston adds, "I’m honoured to announce that I will be playing drums for Machine Head for the next world tour cycle alongside Chris Kontos on their Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary tour. It was a pleasure working for MH over last years world tour, but now having the opportunity to be playing their songs is something I never would have imagined while growing up & listening to their music. Pre-production for the upcoming European tour starts on Monday, needless to say I can’t fucking wait to get on the road! A huge, HUGE thanks to my brother Steve Lagudi for getting me the opportunity to audition, and of course to Robb, Jared, & the whole MH team for welcoming me into this new position."

About the Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour:

Building on their wildly popular 'Evening With…’ format, these not-to-be-missed shows will be a three-hour musical extravaganza, comprised of two parts:

Part I - will feature a battery of Machine Head’s modern classics, such as "Imperium", "Halo", "Ten Ton Hammer" and "The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears", featuring frontman/guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside the two new members.

Part II - will feature the Bay Area titan’s classic debut album, Burn My Eyes, played in its entirety for the first time ever. And if somehow this historical event could not be monumental enough, taking the stage for this part of the set will be Burn My Eyes-era alumni and Machine Head’s original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist, Logan Mader.

Machine Head have posted new video footage of Robb Flynn and new drummer Matt Alston hanging out in the jam room and working on "Clenching", "Catharsis" and "Imperium". “Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Matt Alston to Machine Head.”

Machine head have announced the second European leg of their 25 Year Anniversary tour for the band’s classic debut, Burn My Eyes.

The second and massive round of tour dates kick off in Spain on April 19 in Zaragoza, and continue across Portugal, Eastern Europe, Russia, Scandinavia, wrapping in Birmingham and London at the legendary Alexandra Palace on June 5 and 6.

Band founder and visionary, Robb Flynn states: “While we all expected the first round of dates to do well, no one could have predicted the frankly mind-boggling attendance numbers with Paris selling out in 1 hour and London selling out in 8 hours! We want everyone to have the opportunity to take part in this very special, once-in-a-lifetime-event, and as promised, we are bringing this around the globe well into Dec 2020. So stoked to bring this event to so many territories that we can't always get to, and ending at Alexandra Palace will, be monu-MENTAL!"

Jared MacEachern is equally looking forward to the run, saying “Lemme just say, you head cases are in for a massively heavy treat! These BME songs are sounding CRUSHING, and the vibe is great. OG head cases are gonna feel it's like the first time, and all you other cats are gonna see where it all began!”

Logan Mader adds, “Really looking forward to this tour and hitting all the markets we will miss on the first run. It’s gonna be amazing! I’ve never been to Greece or Russia and now I’ll have the chance to visit both!!”

Chris Kontos echoes the sentiment, stating, “This is going to be amazing!!! Playing lots of countries I have never played before and some of my favorite places too. I'm very excited about going to Greece being GREEK!!! Playing Russia I'm sure will be quite the adventure. Looking forward to rocking this out!!!!”

Dates:

October

5 - Freiburg, Germany - Sick Arena Musikclub

7 - Tilburg, Holland - 013

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

11 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

14 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhr Congress

15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

16 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

18 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

19 - Warsaw, Poland - Progressja

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Baba Negra

22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

23 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant

25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

26 - Italy, PADOVA Hall

27 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Lux Expo

29 - Paris, France - Le Trianon

31 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

November

2 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

4 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

5 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

7 - Belfast, Ireland - Telegraph Building

8 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

April

19 - Zaragoza, Spain - Teatro De Las Esquinas

21 - Santiago De Compostela, Spain - Capitol

23 - Oporto, Portugal - Coliseu De Porto

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu De Lisboa

25 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

27 - Malaga, Paris 15

28 - Murcia Spain - Gamma

29 - Valencia, Spain - Republicca

May

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

2 Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

5 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Mhp Arena

6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

8 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery

12 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

13 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall

15 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Fix Factory Of Sound

16 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus Academy

20 - Kiev, Ukraine - Stereoplaza

22 - Moscow, Russia - 1930 Moscow

23 - St Petersburg, Russia - A2

25 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Arenan

29 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

30 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

June

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoliredenburg

3 - Lille, France - Aeronef

5 - London, Enland - Alexandra Palace

6 - Birmingham, England - Academy

Ticket links here.