MACHINE HEAD Partners With Direct Relief To Help Healthcare Workers

Machine Head is teaming up with Direct Relief to help buy N95 masks and medical supplies for healthcare workers as they continue to treat patients with COVID-95. 100% of the sales of Machine Head’s Lion Crest Tour Tees, standard Lion Crest Tees, Burn My Eyes Tour Tees, and Ladies Tour Tees for the next week will go to Direct Relief. Purchase the Machine Head merch here.

About Direct Relief:

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.

Please consider buying a premium quality shirt from Ten Ton Trading Co. or if you can't, by making a smaller donation for urgent medical supplies.

On Friday, March 20th, Flynn performed an acoustic set alongside his son, Wyatt on a few songs. He issued the following message prior to the performance

“As some of you know, I had been booking an acoustic tour in Europe for June of this year. I was basically going to bring my family out and I was going to play a handful of acoustic dates right after our European tour ended, and the plan was to have my son Wyatt join me for a few songs.

Well, that all fell apart…

With movement here in the Bay Area limited, not to mention the frustration of having our entire tour canceled, there’s a lot of pent up musical energy that needs to be released. With my son outta school until at least September, he and I have been jamming and we came up with a pretty rad acoustic version of 'Circle The Drain' with him playing cello.

Our partners at nugs.net suggested I do an acoustic performance on their site. This is a crazy time, our lives are all about to change dramatically. But we still have music. I know times are tough for a lot of folks right now, getting laid off and struggling to keep businesses open, so if you can't watch it I totally understand. I’m right there with ya. The first two songs will be streamed on Facebook for free regardless.

We've got to keep putting music out, we have to keep being creative, we have to lift each other spirits up.

Hopefully this will help some of you.”

Check out "Circle The Drain" and "Deafening Silence" from the acosutic set below. The entire performance is available for purchase via Nugs.tv.