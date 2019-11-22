MACHINE HEAD Perform For 50 People At East London Dive Bar; Video Of 60+ Minute Set Posted

UK-based Kerrang! has checked in with the following:

"Machine Head played The K! Pit in association with Rizla at Blondies, our favourite East London dive bar. They were scheduled to perform for 30 minutes; they ended up performing for over an hour. Check out their set, which includes classics from Burn My Eyes, and covers of songs by Black Sabbath, White Zombie, Sepultura, Nirvana, and more!"

The show took place on November 3rd, less than 24 hours after playing to 5,000 people at Brixton O2 Academy in London.

Setlist:

"Blood For Blood"

"Old"

"A Thousand Lies"

"The Rage To Overcome"

"Davidian"

"Paranoid" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Thunderkiss ‘65" (White Zombie cover)

"Territory" (Sepultura cover)

"Roots" (Sepultura cover)

"Angry Chair" (Alice In Chains cover)

"Smells Like Teen Spirit" (Nirvana cover)

"A Lesson In Violence" (Exodus cover)

"Death Church"

"Fuck It All"