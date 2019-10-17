MACHINE HEAD Performs "Do Or Die" Live For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video

Machine Head released an incendiary new track, "Do Or Die", on October 11th via Imperium Recordings / Nuclear Blast across all digital platforms.

On October 16th, Machine Head played "Do Or Die" live for the first time ever in Vienna, Austria at Gasometer. Fan-filmed video footage can be enjoyed below.

Since its release, "Do Or Die" has received some backlash from the fans. Machine Head frontman / founder Robb Flynn has responded to the haters via social media. His message reads as follows:

"To all the bitchass internet troll motherfuckers who keep whining and menstruating about how 'Do Or Die' has lyrics from the band Dope. Here's a little fucking reminder for your moronic nu-metal-brains, since 1993 in our song 'Fuck It All' I’ve been saying 'c'mon motherfucker c'mon' in the middle break down. Here's video of me in 1995 saying it at Dynamo!

It was a good seven years before Dope's 2001’s 'Die MF Die' came out you fuckin sausage gobblers!

DUH!!

Not to mention that any fucking band on the planet saying '______ motherfucker ______' in any combination (and that goes for Coal Chamber, Five Finger Death Punch, Dope, and yes, Machine Head) are all jacking it from 1984's hip hop classic 'The Roof Is On Fire' by Rock Master Scott & The Dynamic Three. Know your fucking musical history, fuckbois!!

And if I hear one more fucking internet twathole moaning about 'cringe worthy lyrics' while they sit in front of their computers stroking their little fucking boners to the lyrical genius of fucking Babymetal, eat a bowl of cock! Because the second Pantera's 'Walk' comes on, with such lyrical Edgar Allan Poe-esque masterpiece like 'Run your mouth when I'm not around it's easy to achieve' and 'Walk on home boy' Or Lamb Of God's 'This is a motherfucking invitation' these same fucking brain-donors run right out to the dance floor and start headbanging! And rightly so!!

P.S. Who the fuck listens to Dope!!??"

Machine Head is currently on tour in Europe. Their next show is October 18th in Poland. To view the band's complete tour schedule, click here.

(Artwork by Marcelo Vasco)