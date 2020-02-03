MACHINE HEAD - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire New York City Show Available

Machine Head performed on February 1st at Webster Hall in New York City. Pro-shot video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Imperium"

"Take My Scars"

"Now We Die"

"Beautiful Mourning"

"Locust"

"I Am Hell (Sonata in C#)"

"Aesthetics of Hate"

"Darkness Within"

"Catharsis"

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Is There Anybody Out There?"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name" (Iron Maiden)

"Halo"

"Burn My Eyes"

"Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies"

"Davidian"

"Old"

"A Thousand Lies"

"None But My Own"

"The Rage To Overcome"

"Death Church"

"A Nation on Fire"

"Blood for Blood"

"I'm Your God Now"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" / "One" / "Creeping Death" / "South of Heaven" / "Raining Blood"

"Block"

Machine Head are on the road for the highly anticipated 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes, hot on the heels of what is one of THE monster European/UK tours of 2019.

Tour dates:

February

4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues