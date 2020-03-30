MACHINE HEAD Raises $7500 To Help Healthcare Workers; TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Covers "Descend The Shades Of Night"

Machine Head teamed up with Direct Relief to help buy N95 masks and medical supplies for healthcare workers as they continue to treat patients with COVID-95. 100% of the sales of Machine Head’s Lion Crest Tour Tees, standard Lion Crest Tees, Burn My Eyes Tour Tees, and Ladies Tour Tees went to Direct Relief; thus far $7500 has been raised. There's only a few hours left in this week-long fundraiser. Purchase the Machine Head merch here.

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.

In other news, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has done a hauntingly beautiful cover version of Machine Head's "Descend The Shades Of Night”, which originally appeared on the Through The Ashes Of Empires album, released in 2003.

"This cover was recorded during KiichiChaosKaraoke - a time where subscribers of my Twitch page choose a song for me to learn; timing down the pick by 5 minutes - auction-style," explains Heafy. "Once picked, the song has to be learned and performed in its entirety - immediately - no matter how long it takes."