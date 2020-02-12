MACHINE HEAD Recap North American Tour, Week 2; Video
February 12, 2020, an hour ago
Machine Head are on the road for their 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes. The band have released this new video, highlighting the second week of the trek.
Says the band: "Watch a rager on the crew bus, Chris talking about Reed Mullin's passing and Logan discussing particle theory. Robb gets fitted with new ear moulds, Vogg lets us know what he gets up early for and George Corpsegrinder shows his flow backstage!"
Upcoming tour dates:
February
12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot
15 - Chicago, IL - Metro
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
Machine Head performed on February 1 at Webster Hall in New York City. Pro-shot video of the entire show is available below: