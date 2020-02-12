MACHINE HEAD Recap North American Tour, Week 2; Video

Machine Head are on the road for their 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes. The band have released this new video, highlighting the second week of the trek.

Says the band: "Watch a rager on the crew bus, Chris talking about Reed Mullin's passing and Logan discussing particle theory. Robb gets fitted with new ear moulds, Vogg lets us know what he gets up early for and George Corpsegrinder shows his flow backstage!"

Upcoming tour dates:

February

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Machine Head performed on February 1 at Webster Hall in New York City. Pro-shot video of the entire show is available below: