MACHINE HEAD Release 'Volatile" Live Video
August 3, 2018, 26 minutes ago
San Francisco Bay Area metal titans Machine Head have released a live video for their song "Volatile". Says the band: "Our friend Fiaz Farrelly made an awesome live cut to the track 'Volatile' from our latest album Catharsis."
Machine Head recently announced the second leg of their North American tour in support of their new album, Catharsis.The upcoming dates also include the six rescheduled dates from the first leg were vocalist Robb Flynn contracted a severe viral bronchitis lung infection that lasted for seven weeks. The band will once again will be giving fans "an evening with” Machine Head, playing over 2 1/2 hours of classic and new material.
Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages available only at machinehead.vip. Tickets on sale at machinehead1.com/tour.
Dates:
October
4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
6 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
9 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis
12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick
13 - Minot, ND - The Original
15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
17 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
19 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
27 - Columbus, OH - Newport
29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
31 - Huntington, NY - Paramount
November
2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland
3 - Richmond, VA - National
4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
7 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10 - Nashville, KY - Exit In
11 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
17 - Austin, TX - Emos
18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
20 - Tuscon, AZ - Club X
21 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst
(Photo - Albert Tatlock)