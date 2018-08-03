MACHINE HEAD Release 'Volatile" Live Video

San Francisco Bay Area metal titans Machine Head have released a live video for their song "Volatile". Says the band: "Our friend Fiaz Farrelly made an awesome live cut to the track 'Volatile' from our latest album Catharsis."

Machine Head recently announced the second leg of their North American tour in support of their new album, Catharsis.The upcoming dates also include the six rescheduled dates from the first leg were vocalist Robb Flynn contracted a severe viral bronchitis lung infection that lasted for seven weeks. The band will once again will be giving fans "an evening with” Machine Head, playing over 2 1/2 hours of classic and new material.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages available only at machinehead.vip. Tickets on sale at machinehead1.com/tour.

Dates:

October

4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

6 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

9 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis

12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick

13 - Minot, ND - The Original

15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

17 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

19 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

27 - Columbus, OH - Newport

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

31 - Huntington, NY - Paramount

November

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland

3 - Richmond, VA - National

4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

7 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10 - Nashville, KY - Exit In

11 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Emos

18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

20 - Tuscon, AZ - Club X

21 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

(Photo - Albert Tatlock)