MACHINE HEAD - Rescheduled European Tour Dates Announced
April 8, 2020, 24 minutes ago
Machine Head have announced rescheduled European tour dates for October/November. A message from the band follows:
"Shout out to our booking agent Adam Saunders for being able to reschedule a nearly 2 month long tour through a staggering amount of countries.
"While we are thrilled to announce these rescheduled dates and very much look forward to seeing you all, some dates were simply not possible to reschedule, and with the ongoing pandemic, we will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure the reality of doing them. Of the utmost importance to us is the health and safety of the Head Cases. We will not put you or others at risk, during this unprecedented time. As is quite obvious, nearly all of the dates we've listed are still in a "Shelter In Place" situation, with no public gatherings allowed over 10 people. We are all hoping that this will be sorted out by then, if that is not the case by August, will make a decision as to whether we will be allowed to proceed.
"Stay home, wash your hands, social distance, we will power through this friends."
Rescheduled Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary dates:
October
8 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem
10 - Valencia, Spain - Republicca
12 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
13 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu de Lisboa
14 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseu de Porto
16 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma
17 - Malaga, Spain - Paris 15
18 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
23 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
26 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHPArena
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel-Optics Arena
28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
29 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Club
31 - Bucharest, Hungary - Arenele Romane
November
1 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall
2 - Athens, Greece - 117 Piraeus Academy
3 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Fix Factory Of Sound
6 - Kiev, Ukraine - Stereoplaza
9 - Moscow, Russia - 1930
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Telakka
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Arenan
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
15 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
16 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
21 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
23 - London, UK - Brixton O2 Academy