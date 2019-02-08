MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN & FRIENDS - Mini-Documentary From Stars To The Rescue XXVIII Event Streaming

Presented by Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation, Stars To The Rescue XXVIII was held on January 26th at Lesher Center For The Arts in Walnut Creek, California. Among the performers was Machine Head's Robb Flynn, along with some of his musician friends.

Flynn has posted a 10-minute mini-documentary on the event, which can be seen below.

Robb Flynn & Friends (aka: Robb Flynn & The Fabulous Disasters)

Craig Locicero (Dress The Dead, Forbidden) - guitars

Andy Galeon (ex-Death Angel) - drums, percussion, backing vocals

Brad Barth (Spiral Arms) - keyboards, piano

Zack Ohren (producer, Light This City) - bass, vocals

Eric “Bobo, Maverick“ McIntyre (Attitude Adjustment, Sap) - lead vocals

Joe Cabral a.k.a. Fuckin' Joe, Crummy Joe, Drummy Joe, Rummy Joe, Rodeo Joe (Pigs, The Jesus Crisis) - drums, percussions, beer

Harold O (D.R.I.) - bass, vocals

Kayla Dixon (Dress The Dead, Witch Mountain) - lead vocals, backing vocals

Dave "Swampy” Ryle (Fungo Mungo, Dot 3) - saxophone

Mark Russo (Doobie Brothers) - saxophone

Wyatt Flynn (Robb's son) - cello

Philip Brezina (Green Day, Machine Head) - violin

Rebecca Roundman (Oakland Symphony) - cello

Meg Titchener (Oakland Symphony) - viola

Robb Flynn (Machine Head) - lead vocals, guitar