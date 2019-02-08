MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN & FRIENDS - Mini-Documentary From Stars To The Rescue XXVIII Event Streaming
Presented by Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation, Stars To The Rescue XXVIII was held on January 26th at Lesher Center For The Arts in Walnut Creek, California. Among the performers was Machine Head's Robb Flynn, along with some of his musician friends.
Flynn has posted a 10-minute mini-documentary on the event, which can be seen below.
Robb Flynn & Friends (aka: Robb Flynn & The Fabulous Disasters)
Craig Locicero (Dress The Dead, Forbidden) - guitars
Andy Galeon (ex-Death Angel) - drums, percussion, backing vocals
Brad Barth (Spiral Arms) - keyboards, piano
Zack Ohren (producer, Light This City) - bass, vocals
Eric “Bobo, Maverick“ McIntyre (Attitude Adjustment, Sap) - lead vocals
Joe Cabral a.k.a. Fuckin' Joe, Crummy Joe, Drummy Joe, Rummy Joe, Rodeo Joe (Pigs, The Jesus Crisis) - drums, percussions, beer
Harold O (D.R.I.) - bass, vocals
Kayla Dixon (Dress The Dead, Witch Mountain) - lead vocals, backing vocals
Dave "Swampy” Ryle (Fungo Mungo, Dot 3) - saxophone
Mark Russo (Doobie Brothers) - saxophone
Wyatt Flynn (Robb's son) - cello
Philip Brezina (Green Day, Machine Head) - violin
Rebecca Roundman (Oakland Symphony) - cello
Meg Titchener (Oakland Symphony) - viola
Robb Flynn (Machine Head) - lead vocals, guitar