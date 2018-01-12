MACHINE HEAD Stream New Song "Bastards"

"Bastards", the third single from Machine Head's upcoming album Catharsis, due January 26th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment, can be enjoyed via the visualizer below.

“I feel like metal could really infiltrate the mainstream with this album. And it needs to... now more than ever. A lot of consideration went into making these songs more identifiable to a wider audience. Simplifying ideas, simplifying hooks, really concentrating on story-telling as opposed to ‘brutal poetry’ or whatever. And while I’d love to say it was all some grand plan, there was no ‘plan’,” says vocalist / guitarist Robb Flynn. “You never know where you’re going to end up whenever you start writing a record... you just write... but I tell ya what... we ended up with a landmark here. Whenever you finish an album, you always feel proud, but this time... we’ve got something really special. We can feel it. We know it. Catharsis could really elevate our genre."

Catharsis was produced by Robb Flynn and recorded, mixed, and co-produced by Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA. Mastering was handled by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, New York, NY. Cover photography was created by Seanen Middleton.

To pre-order Catharsis and view the various formats and bundles available, visit this location

Catharsis tracklisting:

"Volatile"

"Catharsis"

"Beyond The Pale"

"California Bleeding"

"Triple Beam "

"Kaleidoscope"

"Bastards"

"Hope Begets Hope"

"Screaming At The Sun"

"Behind A Mask"

"Heavy Lies The Crown"

"Psychotic"

"Grind You Down"

"Razorblade Smile"

"Eulogy"

"Catharsis":

"Beyond The Pale":

Catharsis special edition bonus DVD tracklisting (filmed live at The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2015):

"Imperium"

"Beautiful Mourning"

"Now We Die"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Locust"

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"This Is The End"

"Beneath The Silt"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"Darkness Within"

"Bulldozer"

"Killers & Kings"

"Davidian"

"Descend The Shades Of Night"

"Now I Lay Thee Down"

"Take My Scars"

"Aesthetics Of Hate"

"Game Over"

"Old"

"Halo"

Bloodstone & Diamonds World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Live CD for box set):

"Clenching The Fists Of Dissent"

"Take Me Through The Fire"

"Now We Die"

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Locust"

"Desire To Fire"

"Killers & Kings"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"Crashing Around You"

"Darkness Within"

"Imperium"

"Block"

Bloodstone & Diamonds World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Vinyl for box set):

Side One:

"Clenching The Fists Of Dissent"

"Take Me Through The Fire"

"Now We Die"



Side Two:

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Locust"



Side Three:

"Desire To Fire"

"Killers & Kings"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"Crashing Around You"



Side Four:

"Darkness Within"

"Imperium"

"Block"

Machine Head recently announced the first dates of their world tour in support of Catharsis. Confirmed dates listed below.

January

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Moneky Live!

31 - Houston,TX - HOB

February

2 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

3 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl MH

5 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

6 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

9 - New York, NY - Playstation

10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH

14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

21 - Madison, WI - Majestic

22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH

24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops

27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

5 - Portland, OR - Roseland

6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

(Photo - Albert Tatlock)