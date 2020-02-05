MACHINE HEAD - The Making Of New Song "Circle The Drain", Part 1; Video

Machine Head have released Part 1 of a video series on the making of the band's upcoming new song, "Circle The Drain".

A description of the video: "In March 2018, Robb (Flynn) began work on a new song, over the next 6 months a crazy series of events would lead to what would become Machine Head's new track, 'Circle The Drain', but not before some hysterical detours, and some downright sad moments."

Machine Head are on the road for their 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes, hot on the heels of what is one of THE monster European/UK tours of 2019.

Tour dates:

February

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Machine Head performed on February 1 at Webster Hall in New York City. Pro-shot video of the entire show is available below: