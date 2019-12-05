MACHINE HEAD To Embark On North American Leg Of Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour In January; ROBB FLYNN To Launch No Fu@%in' Regrets Podcast Next Week

Machine Head have announced the much anticipated 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes, hot on the heels of what is one of THE monster European/UK tours of 2019.

The massive round of dates kicks off January 16 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona and wings its way across North America before wrapping up at the legendary Fox Theater in their hometown of Oakland, California on February 21 and the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on February 22.⁠ See below for the full dates. For VIP packages head here.

Tour dates:

January

16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren⁠

18 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey⁠

20 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues⁠

21 - San Antonio, TX - Azetc Theatre⁠

22 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues⁠

26 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues⁠

27 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution⁠

28 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor⁠

30 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage⁠

31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore ⁠

February

1 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall⁠

4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall⁠

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre⁠

7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues⁠

8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom⁠

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater⁠

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue ⁠

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom⁠

14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot⁠

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro⁠

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre⁠

18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre⁠

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ⁠

21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater⁠

22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues⁠

In other news, Robb Flynn is releasing a brand new podcast, No Fuckin' Regrets w/ Robb Flynn,, coming to GaS Digital Network. You can check out the first episode premiering for free here, this Wednesday, December 11 at 3 PM, EST/ 12 PM, PT

No Fuckin' Regrets will be live streaming every Wednesday at 3 PM on GaSDigitalNetwork.com.

Become a member of GaS Digital to gain access to episodes 5 days before iTunes, plus access to all the on demand episodes and bonus content. Use promo code NFR for a 14 day free trial.

Robb will also be releasing these episodes to iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, or anywhere else you find podcasts every Sunday at 12 AM, EST / 9 PM, PT. Subscribe now to never miss an episode.

About No Fuckin' Regrets w/ Robb Flynn: Robb Flynn is the lead vocalist, lead guitarist, and mastermind for Bay Area Metal Titans Machine Head. Listen every week as Robb brings you backstage while he tours the world bringing you deeper inside the makings of a hard-living touring musician. Robb will be interviewing his friends in bands, die-hard Machine Head fans (affectionately called “Head Cases”), as well as the wacky cast of his road crew. As you may know, Robb is an outspoken, no holds barred tell-it-like-it-is personality in the Metal community, and never plans on holding back on his very own podcast, no fucking regrets!