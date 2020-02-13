MACHINE HEAD To Release "Circle The Drain" Single Tomorrow; "Making Of" Video, Part 2

Machine Head will release their new single, "Circle The Drain", on Friday (February 14). You can pre-save the single here, and watch a second "making of" video below.

Video description: "Jared and Robb hit Echo Mountain Recording in North Carolina while on tour in 2018 to work on ideas, but not much comes of it. Robb struggles to find a chorus lyric until a chance conversation with a friend who returned from Afghanistan and whose relationship fell apart. Navene Koperweis (Entheos, Whitechapel, Animals As Leaders, Animosity) tracks drums on the track."

The Making Of "Circle The Drain", Part 1:

Machine Head are on the road for their 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes, hot on the heels of what is one of THE monster European/UK tours of 2019.

Tour dates:

February

14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Machine Head performed on February 1 at Webster Hall in New York City. Pro-shot video of the entire show is available below: