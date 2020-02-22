MACHINE HEAD - Watch Over Three Hours Of Pro-Shot Footage From Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour

Wrapping up their 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes tour, check out over three hours of Machine Head performing live on February 21st at The Fox Theater in Oakland, California under the direction of Another Planet Entertainment.

Machine Head performed:

“Imperium"

“Take My Scars"

“Now We Die"

“Beautiful Mourning"

“Locust"

“I Am Hell (Sonata in C#)"

“Aesthetics of Hate"

Guitar Solo

“Darkness Within"

“Catharsis"

“From This Day"

“Ten Ton Hammer"

“Hallowed Be Thy Name” (Iron Maiden cover)

"Halo"

Burn My Eyes in its entirety:

“Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies"

“Davidian"

“Old"

“A Thousand Lies"

“None but My Own"

Drum Solo

“The Rage to Overcome"

“Death Church"

“A Nation on Fire"

“Blood for Blood"

“I’m Your God Now"

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)” / ‘Creeping Death” / ‘One” / “Fast as a Shark” / “Strike of the Beast” / “Thunderkiss '65” / “South of Heaven” / “Raining Blood”

"Block”