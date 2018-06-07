MACHINIST! Release "The Infant" Music Video

Georgia bred metal newcomers Machinist! have released a new music video for their song “The Infant”. The song is featured on the band’s recently released, second studio album Closer To Death, which is available now from Innerstrength Records here.

The new video for “The Infant” was directed and shot by Matt Zagorski and sets an eerie scene that syncs perfectly with the song’s sonic brutality.

"I've always been a fan of films that leave you questioning the whole time. So when we were starting to work a video for The Infant, that's where my mind went to. Creepy, dark, and puzzling." - Matt Zagorski (Director)

“I’m so stoked on this video. It really turns the creep factor up. Matt took a vision that he and I hammered out and turned it into a weird fanciful nightmare thing. It really makes me think about beginnings and ends and whether they’re interchangeable. Shit is strange and I love it.” - Jeff Hill (vocals)