MAD HATTER Premiere “The Gunslinger” Video

"The Gunslinger" is Swedish power metal act’s Mad Hatter's first single extracted from the self-titled debut album of the band, released February 23rd through Art Gates Records worldwide.

Founded by Petter Hjerpe and Alfred Fridhagen (Morning Dwell members) in 2017. The band produces high quality power metal combined with heavy metal influences. Mad Hatter is ready to take the world with some energetic and powerful metal.

Order the album at this location.