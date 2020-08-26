MAD MAX Debut Lyric Video For "The Blues Ain't No Stranger"

German hard rock band, Mad Max, have released a lyric video for "The Blues Ain't No Stranger", taken from the new album, Stormchild Rising.

Guitar player Jürgen Breforth: "Mad Max has got the blues... imagine a mystic atmosphere, burning flames and a mysterious beauty and you're in the world of the new Mad Max video for the song 'The Blues Ain't No Stranger'. Here's something for you, a story to tell!"

Stormchild Rising was released last Friday as a CD DigiPak version, limited vinyl version, CD/LP bundle with shirt (exclusively in the Steamhammer Shop) download and stream through SPV/Steamhammer. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Hurricaned"

"Talk To The Moon"

"Eyes Of Love"

"Ladies And Gentlemen"

"Mindhunter"

"Rain Rain"

"Gemini"

"Kingdom Fall"

"The Blues Ain't No Stranger"

"Take Her"

"Busted"

"Ladies And Gentlemen" (Single Edit, Bonus Track) (Feat. Detlev Jöcker And The Rock And Roll Children)

"Talk To The Moon":

"Hurricaned" lyric video:

(Photo - Sebastian Stumpe/Affen.Auf.Ruhr)