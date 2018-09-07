MADAM X Featuring VIXEN Drummer ROXY PETRUCCI Release “Monstrocity” Music Video

Legendary Detroit hard rockers, Madam X, have released a video for the title track of their studio album Monstrocity released back in October 2017. Watch below:

Formed in 1981 by sisters Roxy and Maxine Petrucci, Madam X recruited bassist Chris “Godzilla” Doliber and vocalist Bret Kaiser, who released their classic, Rick Derringer produced, Jet Records debut, We Reserve The Right, in 1984, spawning the hit single “High In High School”. Four years later, after Roxy departed to join future arena rock superstars Vixen, and original vocalist Kaiser was briefly replaced by an unknown Canadian vocalist named Sebastian Bach, Madam X disbanded, and would remain mostly inactive until 2014, when the original lineup reunited at the Sweden Rock Festival.

Fast forward to 2017, when the Petrucci sisters collaborated with vocalist Mark Slaughter on a Lemmy Kilmister tribute track for their VIP Aftershow project, Slaughter who introduced Roxy to EMP Label Group head of A&R Thom Hazaert, who released a 12” “Kilmister” single for Aftershow, and the conversation soon shifted to the upcoming Madam X release.

The album features 12 hard-hitting slabs of rock, including the pummelling title track “Monstrocity”, “Resurrection”, “Nitrous”, and an updated version of their 1984 hit, “High In High School”.