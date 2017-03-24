MADAME MAYHEM Announces Spring Tour Dates

East coast fans of theatrical rocker Madame Mayhem will soon get the chance to experience her over-the-top stage show, with five special shows announced this spring - including dates playing with such renowned rock acts as Art Of Anarchy, Bobaflex, and Mr. Big, plus a performance at SunFest. The lineup for these shows will consist of Madame Mayhem on vocals, guitarists Joey Ragz and Gogi Randhawa, bassist Percy Trayanov, and drummer Ryan Bennett.

Performances include Revolution in Amityville, NY on April 3rd (“Art of Anarchy are an awesome band, and some of those guys are close friends, so it’s going to be a fun night!! Love that we get to return to Revolution for this one.”), SunFest in West Palm Beach, FL on May 6th (“Really excited about being on the SunFest bill! It's a major opportunity for us.”), Haven Lounge in Orlando, FL on May 7th (“Will be great to go back and play at The Haven, we love the crowd and it's always a good time.”), Barrelhouse South in Savannah, GA on May 10th (“Glad we get to go back to Georgia, this time in a different city to play for fans that haven't been able to see us yet. The other bands on this night are Bobaflex and Akilavue, and it's a free show, what's not to like.),” and BB King Blues Club & Grill in NYC on June 10th (“Can’t wait to open up for such a great band like Mr. Big, especially for Billy Sheehan, bass player extraordinaire, my mentor, and also the producer/co-writer of ‘Now You Know’.”).

And like all great performers, it is on the concert stage where Mayhem is most in her element. “Performing live is when I am most happy, so getting back on the road for these new dates (with more to come), is a great feeling. I've also just completed new music and we will be incorporating some of those new songs in the set, so fans will get to hear them before a new album is released!”

To experience what the buzz is all about, check out the official video clips for the songs "Monster" and “Left For Dead” below:

Tour dates:

April

3 - Revolution Bar and Music Hall - Amityville, NY (with Art Of Anarchy)

May

6 - SunFest - West Palm Beach, FL

7 - Haven Lounge - Orlando, FL

10 - Barrelhouse South - Savannah, GA (with Bobaflex)

June

10 - BB King Blues Club & Grill - New York, NY (with Mr. Big)