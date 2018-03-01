MADAME MAYHEM Announces US Tour With SEVENDUST

Undoubtedly one of the top hard rock tours of the springtime will be the teaming of Sevendust and Madame Mayhem on a trek throughout the US - beginning on April 21st in El Paso, TX, and wrapping up on June 1st in Sioux City, IA (with more dates coming soon). A true rocker with an eclectic style in every aspect of life, Madame Mayhem merges theatricality with hard-hitting tunes.

“Really excited to get back on the road and play!,” says Mayhem. “This tour is going to be so much fun. The band and I are thrilled to be supporting Sevendust on this run, those guys are like family to us. For this US run, we will be supporting Sevendust on their tour, as well as playing some headlining shows of our own in between. These will be shows you will not want to miss. Can't wait to get on stages and rock out with the crowds, while continuing to spread the music from our newest album, Ready For Me, to the masses.”

Mayhem’s new music video, for the track “War You Started,” was recently unveiled - serving as just one of the many standout rockers from her latest album, Ready For Me (issued via Metalville in the UK and Europe, and HeadBall Records in the US), “War You Started” certainly passes the test in concert, as the singer explains, “’War You Started’ is the first track on the album, Ready For Me. It's also one of my favorites to kick off our sets with since it's hard hitting, high energy, and gets not only the crowd moving, but us moving and excited as well.”

Written by Madame Mayhem, Corey Lowery (who also produced the album), and Clint Lowery (Sevendust), the video stands apart from previous videos. “The ‘War You Started’ music video is different from my others. It's the first music video I have shot with my touring band. We had so much fun during the video shoot. We actually made the video in Atlanta right between our US and UK / European tours. The music video was directed and edited by guitarist Gogi Randhawa. It was cool to have a band member direct and be in the video at the same time. I am so happy with how it came out and thrilled that viewers can see the energy myself and the band put into performing.” The clip can be viewed in all its explosive glory below:

Confirmed Sevendust / Madame Mayhem tour dates:

April

21 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

25 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

May

1 - Destin, FL - Club LA

2 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

6 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

8 - Portland, ME - Aura

9 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

11 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

18 - Sturgis, MI - Nikki's **

19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

20 - Belvedere, IL (Rockford) - The Apollo Theater

22 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

26 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater

27 - Knoxville, TN - The International

29 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

31 - Muncie, IN - Big Shots**

June

1 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

** Madame Mayhem Headliner

All other dates Madame Mayhem opening for Sevendust

