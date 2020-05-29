MADAME MAYHEM Releases “Breaking Down” Video

Madame Mayhem has released her new single "Breaking Down”. "Breaking Down," is the follow up to 2019's "Broken". Madame Mayhem enlisted the help of Keith Wallen (Breaking Benjamin), and Billy Sheehan with Jason "J Bomb" Harrison on drums to create her vision. Madame Mayhem co-wrote "Breaking Down" with Brian Vodinh (10 Years) and it was produced by Grammy Nominated Producer Johnny K (Disturbed, 3 Doors Down, Staind, Megadeth).

Those who yearn for the electric catharsis of loud guitars, driving rhythms, hypnotic hooks, and the strength of shared experience have a new muse in Madame Mayhem.

The Manhattan born singer/songwriter and burgeoning rock icon-in-the-making has weaponized the darkness, turning it into a rallying cry for all who were ever cast aside. Songs are equal parts timeless sentiment, bare knuckle fury, and energized urgency. Madame Mayhem’s songs rival the best of modern rock, early ‘90s emotive-grunge, and nü-metal angst.

As her name suggests, Madame Mayhem takes charge of her own anxiety, hurt, and alienation, crushing it with sheer force of will, then channeling the remaining ether into pulse-pounding anthems, instantly connecting with anyone who has struggled.

Madame Mayhem is managed by FM Music Management and distributed by The Fuel Music.