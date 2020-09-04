MADAME MAYHEM Releases Cover Of AEROSMITH's "Living On The Edge"; Music Video Streaming

Madame Mayhem has released her cover of Aerosmith's "Livin' On The Edge" to all digital platforms today. Stream/download here.

"Earlier in my career I covered Aerosmith's 'Livin' On The Edge' during our live shows. We had recorded a version, but it stayed in the Mayhem vault of songs completed, yet never released... until now! During these times, I feel this song is especially relevant. I wanted to give fans and fellow music lovers alike, a little something to rock out to during these strange and difficult days which we are all experiencing together," says Madame Mayhem.

This song was produced and arranged by Mark Hudson, who was also a songwriter on "Living On The Edge" with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.

The video is "From The Vault" throwback footage, making of, and behind the scenes of the hustle at the beginning of MM's rock career, a real behind the scenes take with live performance shots too.

Those who yearn for the electric catharsis of loud guitars, driving rhythms, hypnotic

hooks, and the strength of shared experience have a new muse in Madame Mayhem.

Those who yearn for the electric catharsis of loud guitars, driving rhythms, hypnotic

hooks, and the strength of shared experience have a new muse in Madame Mayhem.

The Manhattan born singer/songwriter takes charge of her own anxiety, hurt, and alienation, crushing it with sheer force of will, then channeling the remaining ether into pulse-pounding anthems, instantly connecting with anyone who has struggled.

She has toured with Sevendust, Memphis May Fire, Fozzy, Nonpoint and Doro. Across three exceedingly well-received albums - Ready for Me (2017), Now You Know (2015), and White Noise (2012) - Madame Mayhem worked with Russ “Satchel” Parrish (Steel Panther), Corey Lowery (Seether), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), and Troy McLawhorn (Evanescence) to name just a few. Her 2019 single was co-written with Keith Wallen (Breaking Benjamin) and features her longtime friends and collaborators Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big) and Ray Luzier (Korn).