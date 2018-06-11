MADBALL Launch For The Cause Album Trailer #5; Video

NYHC kings Madball will unleash their new album For The Cause on June 15th via Nuclear Blast. The band has released a fifth video trailer for the upcoming release, in which Freddy talks about what his cause is. Watch below.

For The Cause is available for pre-order in various formats here. Pre-order the album digitally to receive "Old Fashioned" instantly.

The record was mixed and mastered by renowned producer Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark. It was co-produced by Tim Armstrong (Rancid), who is also featured on the album.

Tracklisting:

"Smile Now Pay Later"

"Rev Up" (feat. Sick Jacken)

"Freight Train"

"Tempest"

"Old Fashioned"

"Evil Ways" (feat. Ice-T)

"Lone Wolf"

"Damaged Goods"

"The Fog" (feat. Tim Timebomb & Steve Whale)

"Es Tu Vida"

"For You"

"For The Cause"

Bonus Track (CD & LP only):

"Confessions"

"Rev Up" video:

"Old Fashioned" lyric video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4:

Trailer #5: