MADBALL Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; HQ Video Of Full Set Streaming

New York legends, Madball, rocked out inside Bullhead City Circus for the very first time at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Professionally filmed footage of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Rev Up"

"Heavenhell"

"We The People"

"Can't Stop, Won't Stop"

"Hold It Down"

"Hardcore Lives"

"Set It Off"

"Smell The Bacon (What's With You)"

"The Fog"

"Born Strong"

"Look My Way"

"Freight Train"

"Lockdown"

"Get Out"

"Doc Marten Stomp"

"Infiltrate The System"