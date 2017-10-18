MADBALL Part Ways With Guitarist Brian “Mitts” Daniels

Madball has parted ways with longtime guitarist Brian "Mitts" Daniels.

The New York hardcore veterans called the split "a very hard and heartbreaking decision for all involved."

The band added in a statement: "[We] want to thank Mitts for all his years of service — for his loyalty, passion and stellar guitar playing. He shared the stage with us for sixteen years, which is longer than any other guitarist. We shared some very special moments together in those years, both on and off stage. We had many good times, sad times, bad and funny moments, as is the case with family. He will go into our own personal 'hall of fame' of class acts that have been part of the Madball family."

Daniels said in a statement that he has "been lucky enough to fulfill almost every dream that a musician could ever have" during his time with Madball. "I've gotten to travel the globe, made four LPs, three EPs, shared stages with heroes of my childhood. The friendships I've made with all of you, from here and around the world, are priceless. Most importantly, I would like to thank my bandmates, Freddy, Hoya, Mike, as well as past members Matt, Rigg, Ben, Mackie, Raj. It's truly been an honor to share the stage with you all.

"With regards to reasons why, I ask that you respect our privacy. The only thing anyone needs to know is that we all still remain on great terms. I have always, and will forever, consider these guys my brothers, and I wish them all the best going forward from here. I have no doubt that they will continue to crush it for many years to come.

"As for my future, I am by NO means retiring, or hanging up my guitar. I've been playing music since I was ten years old, and I have no intentions on stopping. As well as playing, I will continue to produce bands, something that I'm very passionate about.

(Photo by: Aga Hairesis)