MADBALL Release "Freight Train" Music Video; Tour With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Kicks Off Tomorrow
September 17, 2018, an hour ago
NYHC kings Madball are gearing up to join Suicidal Tendencies on the Still Cyco Punk After All These Tours on September 18th in Phoenix, Arizona. Today, the band has released a music video for "Freight Train" off their recent album, For The Cause. Watch below:
Madball will also play a handful of one off dates during the tour as well as a 3-day run in October. The trek will start in Ocala, Florida on October 24th with Vietmon and Coldside, followed by the 25th and 26th where they will be joined by label mates Comeback Kid.
Freddy Cricien comments, "After a long summer of going back and forth to Europe, for festivals and our own club shows... we’re excited to finally hit the states this fall! No better band/tour to be supporting then Suicidal Tendencies - they are great guys and of course... a great band! We’ll have some solo shows sprinkled about as well. Look forward to playing the states, first run since the release of For The Cause."
Watch a trailer for the upcoming tour and headlining shows below.
Madball headlining dates:
September
20 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Bar
22 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
October
24 - Ocala, FL - Alchemy Ballroom*
25 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar**
26 - Miami, FL - Churchill’s**
*with Vietnom
**with Comeback Kid
With Suicidal Tendencies:
September
18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
27 - Greensboro, NC - Entertainment Center Cone Denim
29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
October
1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
3 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
5 - Denver, CO - Summit
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex