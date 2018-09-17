MADBALL Release "Freight Train" Music Video; Tour With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Kicks Off Tomorrow

NYHC kings Madball are gearing up to join Suicidal Tendencies on the Still Cyco Punk After All These Tours on September 18th in Phoenix, Arizona. Today, the band has released a music video for "Freight Train" off their recent album, For The Cause. Watch below:

Madball will also play a handful of one off dates during the tour as well as a 3-day run in October. The trek will start in Ocala, Florida on October 24th with Vietmon and Coldside, followed by the 25th and 26th where they will be joined by label mates Comeback Kid.

Freddy Cricien comments, "After a long summer of going back and forth to Europe, for festivals and our own club shows... we’re excited to finally hit the states this fall! No better band/tour to be supporting then Suicidal Tendencies - they are great guys and of course... a great band! We’ll have some solo shows sprinkled about as well. Look forward to playing the states, first run since the release of For The Cause."

Watch a trailer for the upcoming tour and headlining shows below.

Madball headlining dates:

September

20 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Bar

22 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

October

24 - Ocala, FL - Alchemy Ballroom*

25 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar**

26 - Miami, FL - Churchill’s**

*with Vietnom

**with Comeback Kid

With Suicidal Tendencies:

September

18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

27 - Greensboro, NC - Entertainment Center Cone Denim

29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

October

1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

3 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

5 - Denver, CO - Summit

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex