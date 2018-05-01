MADBALL Release "Old Fashioned" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

May 1, 2018, 11 minutes ago

news hard rock heavy metal madball

NYHC kings Madball will unleash their new album For The Cause on June 15th via Nuclear Blast. To give their fans a glimpse of what's to come, the band has launched the first single "Old Fashioned". Check out the lyric video below.

For The Cause is now available for pre-order in various formats here. Pre-order the album digitally to receive "Old Fashioned" instantly.

The record was mixed and mastered by renowned producer Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark. It was co-produced by Tim Armstrong (Rancid), who is also featured on the album.

Tracklisting:

"Smile Now Pay Later"
"Rev Up" (feat. Sick Jacken)
"Freight Train"
"Tempest"
"Old Fashioned"
"Evil Ways" (feat. Ice-T)
"Lone Wolf"
"Damaged Goods"
"The Fog" (feat. Tim Timebomb & Steve Whale)
"Es Tu Vida"
"For You"
"For The Cause"

Bonus Track (CD & LP only):
"Confessions"

"Old Fashioned" lyric video:

Trailer:

Madball recently released the Family Biz split 7" vinyl single with Wisdom Of Chains, featuring an early version of the upcoming album's title track. Order Family Biz here.

