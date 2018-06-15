MADBALL Release "The Fog" Music Video; For The Cause Album Out Now

NYHC kings Madball have unleashed their new album For The Cause, via Nuclear Blast. The band has also released a video for the track "The Fog", which can be found below.

For The Cause can be ordered in various formats here. The record was mixed and mastered by renowned producer Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark. It was co-produced by Tim Armstrong (Rancid), who is also featured on the album.

Tracklisting:

"Smile Now Pay Later"

"Rev Up" (feat. Sick Jacken)

"Freight Train"

"Tempest"

"Old Fashioned"

"Evil Ways" (feat. Ice-T)

"Lone Wolf"

"Damaged Goods"

"The Fog" (feat. Tim Timebomb & Steve Whale)

"Es Tu Vida"

"For You"

"For The Cause"

Bonus Track (CD & LP only):

"Confessions"

"The Fog" video:

"Rev Up" video:

"Old Fashioned" lyric video: