MADDER MORTEM Debut "Far From Home" Music Video

Norway's Madder Mortem have released a video for "Far From Home", a track from their upcoming seventh full-length album Marrow, set for release via Dark Essence Records on September 21st. The video, by Costin Chioreanu (Twilight13media.com), can be found below.

Marrow sees Madder Mortem hungrier and heavier than ever before. The eleven-track album is complex, covering a wide variety of genres and sounds that range from moments of folk/prog to avant-garde. From delicate ballads to harsh metal. Agnete M. Kirkevaag's dynamic and immensely powerful vocals, are, as always, at the fore on an album that is more doomy than its predecessor Red In Tooth And Claw, as well as being at times both heavier, and catchier.

Marrow is about, "Sticking to the essence of yourself. Your ideas, your thoughts, your values". It was produced by BP M. Kirkevaag and mastered by Peter In de Betou at Tailor Maid.

With artwork by the legendary artist Thore Hansen, Marrow will be available in Digipak CD, Digital, and Limited Edition Green Vinyl Gatefold LP formats.

Marrow is now available to pre-order from the following:

- All formats

- CD and Vinyl

- US Webstore

Tracklisting:

"Untethered"

"Liberator"

"Moonlight Over Silver White"

"Until You Return"

"My Will Be Done"

"Far From Home"

"Marrow"

"White Snow, Red Shadows"

"Stumble On"

"Waiting To Fall"

"Tethered"

"Far From Home" video:

"Moonglight Over Silver White":