MADDER MORTEM Debut "Liberator" Music Video

"'Liberator' is the declaration of intent from Marrow - it's our call to arms. It's a reminder to not make yourself smaller to appease others, but to sink your teeth into life and bite off way more than you can chew. Never let them drag you back into line!"

That's what Norway's Madder Mortem has to say about the track "Liberator" from their newly released album Marrow, and, fittingly, they have chosen to turn the track into a fascinatingly weird new video, once again calling upon the services of Costin Chioreanu to breathe visual life into their "call to arms".

As the band explains: "After seeing Costin Chioreanu's gorgeous artwork in the animated video for 'Far From Home', we really wanted to see what his take would be on a filmed video. Costin somehow managed to poke a hole in his incredibly busy schedule, and the video was shot in our home town of Nord-Odal over three hectic days. We wanted something different and unexpected and strange, and we love the surrealist feel of this video.

The video for "Liberator" can be seen below:

Madder Mortem's seventh full-length album, Marrow, is out now via Dark Essence Records.

Tracklisting:

"Untethered"

"Liberator"

"Moonlight Over Silver White"

"Until You Return"

"My Will Be Done"

"Far From Home"

"Marrow"

"White Snow, Red Shadows"

"Stumble On"

"Waiting To Fall"

"Tethered"

"Far From Home" video:

"Moonglight Over Silver White":