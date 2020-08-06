MADMEN & SINNERS Album Featuring DREAM THEATER Vocalist JAMES LABRIE To Be Remastered / Re-Issued With Bonus Material

Over the past couple months, fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue has been posting remastered versions of songs taken from his Madmen & Sinners album featuring Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie, released in 2004. A new update on Facebook from Donahue states that "the album is going to be licensed and released worldwide again. The re-issue will be worth it because of the remixing and mastering, and inclusion of an incredible bonus track. More on this later!"

Stay tuned for updates.

Donahue recently posted the remastered version of the epic Madmen & Sinners title track. It is prefaced with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song. Check it out below.