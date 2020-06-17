MADMEN & SINNERS Guitarist TIM DONAHUE Posts Fretless Guitar Playthrough Of 1996 Instrumental Track "Riff Raff"

Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - has posted a new fretless guitar playthrough of his 1996 instrumental track "Riff Raff". It is taken from his solo album Voices In The Wind, which featured bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers.

Donahue spoke exclusively with BraveWords about his activity over the last month, which has seen him revisiting music in his catalogue and remastering it to post on Facebook.

Donahue: "Since live performances are no longer possible, I've been keeping a pace with remastering older material, and material that has never been released. So much material... I wonder how I ever had the time to make so much music. So with the COVID crisis, I have the time to go back to hundreds of works and enjoy them while making simple vids to go along with each post on FB."

Donahue previously posted a remastered version of the track "Skyrocket" featuring vocalist Kelly Hansen (Foreigner, Hurricane), taken from his 2000 album, Into The Light.