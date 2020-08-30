MADMEN & SINNERS Guitarist TIM DONAHUE Posts Instrumental Recording With Tokyo Philharmonic Strings (Audio)

Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - has posted a classical guitar instrumental called "Dark Secrets", recorded with the Tokyo Philharmonic strings. It was written, orchestrated and conducted by Donahue for Nippon Crown Records and Shochiku Films in Japan

Donahue recently posted a remastered version of the epic Madmen & Sinners title track. It is prefaced with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song. Check it out below.

Donahue spoke exclusively with BraveWords about his activity over the last couple months, which has seen him revisiting music in his catalogue and remastering it to post on Facebook.

Donahue: "Since live performances are no longer possible, I've been keeping a pace with remastering older material, and material that has never been released. So much material... I wonder how I ever had the time to make so much music. So with the COVID crisis, I have the time to go back to hundreds of works and enjoy them while making simple vids to go along with each post on FB."