MADMEN & SINNERS Guitarist TIM DONAHUE Posts Remastered Version Of 1996 Track "Voices In The Wind" Featuring BAD COMPANY's PAUL RODGERS

In 1996, fretless guitarist Timo Donahue - who would later launch Madmen & Sinners with Dream Theater's James laBrie - released his Voices In The Wind album featuring Bad Company vocalist Paul Rodgers. He has posted a remastered version of the title track from the album, which can be heard below.

Donahue spoke excluisvely with BraveWords about his activity over the last month, which has seen him revisiting music in his catalogue and remastering it to post on Facebook.

Donahue: "Since live performances are no longer possible, I've been keeping a pace with remastering older material, and material that has never been released. So much material... I wonder how I ever had the time to make so much music. So with the COVID crisis, I have the time to go back to hundreds of works and enjoy them while making simple vids to go along with each post on FB."

Donahue previously posted a remastered version of the track "Skyrocket" featuring vocalist Kelly Hansen (Foreigner, Hurricane), taken from his 2000 album, Into The Light.