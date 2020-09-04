MADMEN & SINNERS Mastermind TIM DONAHUE's New Handmade Signature Guitar To Be Released In 2021; Pre-Order To Launch This Fall

Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - recently announced the launch of a new signature guitar. He has checked in with the following update:

"Happy day - the prototype of my 2021 production guitar is almost complete! The new model is 100% handmade and will be marketed under a new name (not Ninja). We will be able to accept pre-orders this Autumn, more info coming soon. In the meantime, here I am machining the headpiece:"

Donahue recently posted a remastered version of the epic Madmen & Sinners title track. It is prefaced with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song. Check it out below.

Donahue spoke exclusively with BraveWords about his activity over the last couple months, which has seen him revisiting music in his catalogue and remastering it to post on Facebook.

Donahue: "Since live performances are no longer possible, I've been keeping a pace with remastering older material, and material that has never been released. So much material... I wonder how I ever had the time to make so much music. So with the COVID crisis, I have the time to go back to hundreds of works and enjoy them while making simple vids to go along with each post on FB."