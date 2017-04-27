MADROST - The Essence Of Time Matches No Flesh Due In June

Madrost returns with a new full-length album titled The Essence Of Time Matches No Flesh on June 27th. Featuring seven tracks of Orange County's finest progressive thrash metal from one of the scene's most sci-fi bands, this is 37 minutes of total devastation and chaos. A lyric video for the album's opening track, "Eyes Of The Deceit" can be enjoyed below:

On The Essence Of Time Matches No Flesh, Maddrost has found its definitive sound, one that is much more dynamic and darker than previous album Into The Aquatic Sector. The forthcoming album picks up where Into The Aquatic Sector left off and takes the sound to a whole new, previously unexplored level. Vocalist/guitarist Tanner Poppitt comments: "I wanted a broader scope to work with and have the listener think about what they are listening to." Last but certainly not least, Tony Koehl's (The Black Dahlia Murder, Putrid Pile, Malignancy) cover art also represents a huge step forward for the band, as his artistic interpretations tie everything together into a cohesive whole.

Tracklisting:

"Eyes Of The Deceit"

"The Silence In Ruins"

"From Sand To Dust"

"Abstractions"

"No Future"

"Scorned"

"Dimensions"