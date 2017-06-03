MAGENTA HARVEST Featuring FINTROLL Singer Unveils New Music

Magenta Harvest, featuring Finntroll singer Mathias Lillmåns, will unleash their new album, ...And Then Came The Dust, on September 1st via Apostasy Records. The new song, “The Murderous Breed”, can be heard below and is described as follows:

“A melody that sticks in your head right away and that is backed up by a bloodcurdling blastbeat-thunder only a few seconds after it appeared first leads into a verse-part which paves the way for a song that reveals more and more musical facets. ‘The Murderous Breed’ shows what Magenta Harvest is able to come up with these days and it’s also the first glimpse of their forthcoming record.”







Magenta Harvest from Finland’s Pietarsaari started out as the brainchild of drummer Janne Manninen and guitarist Timo Kontio. Over the years, the band evolved into a quintet, which released their debut, Volatile Waters, in 2014.



...And Then Came The Dust art:







Line-up

Mathias Lillmåns (Finntroll, Chthonian) – vocals

Timo Hanhikangas – guitar

Timo Kontio (Festerday, Oceans) – guitar

Jonas Frilund (Chthonian) – bass

Janne Manninen (Pain Confessor, ex-...and Oceans) – drums